ST. LOUIS – Two luxury cars were stolen from a Carvana in Hazelwood early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Phantom Drive. Investigators said the thieves stole an Audi A5 and a Jaguar F-TYPE. Police said the thieves arrived to the scene in their own luxury car, a white BMW.

