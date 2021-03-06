Two mass COVID vaccination clinics to open Saturday in St. Louis Area

ST. LOUIS – Two new mass COVID vaccination sites are scheduled for Saturday, March 5, in the St. Louis area.

The Missouri National Guard and the St. Louis County Department of Public Health will conduct a large-scale vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m at the North County Recreational Center on Redman Avenue.

About 2,000 doses will be administered to people who have already made appointments.

There will also be a mass vaccination event for people living in several south St. Louis zip codes.

The clinic will be at Carpenter’s Union Hall on Hampton Avenue from 8 a.m. to 6 pm.

Invitations have been sent to people who are eligible to receive the vaccine and those who have registered with the city.

“We sent out roughly 2,500 invitations. We anticipate having 2,500 individuals coming through the event,” Dr. Frederick Echols, acting director with the city of St. Louis Department of Public Health said. “For individuals who have not received an invitation yet, we ask them to be patient. We are still at the early phase of our vaccine distribution and so we will be holding additional events moving forward.”

You must register for an appointment at both events.

Officials warn traffic may be backed up at both mass vaccination locations.