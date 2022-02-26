Two men arrested, charged for Baden neighborhood murder

ST. LOUIS – Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this month in north St. Louis.

On February 11, St. Louis Police were called to a shooting around 12:20 a.m. in the 8500 block of Church Road – that’s in the Baden neighborhood. Officers found Lekeshia Stokes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including one to her head.

Stokes was taken to a local hospital where she died. She was 39.

Thomas Shelton and Douglas Shelton-Herron.

According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, homicide detectives identified 22-year-old Thomas Shelton and 24-year-old Douglas Shelton-Herron as the suspected shooters. The two men were taken into custody.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Shelton and Shelton-Herron with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police did not identify a possible motive for the shooting nor did they mention if the suspects and victim knew each other.