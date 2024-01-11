ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Two men were charged Thursday in connection with a shooting in St. Charles that stemmed from a drug transaction.

The shooting happened just before 1:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Moore Avenue and Transit Street.

Police found a 29-year-old victim in the alley of 200 Transit with wounds to both legs, his left hand, and his shoulder. A 23-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was located inside a home in the 200 block of Transit.

Initially, investigators said the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery. They later learned the robbery was the result of a drug deal.

Police claim Quindarian Wright went with Brendon Sydnor, the younger victim, to the transaction. At some point, Sydnor and a third individual began shooting at one another. Wright took out a gun of his own and fired a shot at the third person as that individual ran away.

Wright was not wounded in the shooting. That third individual was later found in the alley. He remains hospitalized. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators said Sydnor agreed to buy marijuana from this person. Sydnor told police that when the man arrived, he announced a robbery, and the shooting started.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Wright with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action. Wright is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Sydnor was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action. He’s also being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

No charges have been filed against the third individual involved at the moment.