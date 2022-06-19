ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged two men this weekend in connection with a house explosion that killed 4 people.



Terrell Cooks, 37, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.

Seneca Mahan, 43, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.

Cooks and Mahan are each being held on a $350,000 cash-only bond.

Prosecutors allege Cook was not present at 6680 Parker Road at the time of the explosion but was identified by multiple witnesses as being one of the leaders in the manufacturing process occurring in the garage. Cook was also seen by law enforcement later that day moving boxes of chemicals used to manufacture explosives into a vehicle. Other searches of vehicles connected to him and a residence where he stayed revealed large quantities of completed explosive weapons and components to manufacture them.

Police said Mahan was at the residence at the time of the explosion and suffered minor injuries.

According to prosecutors, Cooks and Mahan admitted to manufacturing ground salutes, which are explosive devices designed to emit a loud report and bright flash. They also admitted to having the four victims under their direction manufacturing the explosives. They were manufacturing the explosive weapons to sell to third parties.

Neither Cook nor Mahan have license to manufacture fireworks or work with explosives.