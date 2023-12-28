ST. LOUIS – Two men face felony charges after a reported attack against a jailer at the St. Louis Justice Center last October.

Prosecutors have charged Darryl Williams, 20, and Keywaun Davis, 19, each with one count of first-degree assault on a special victim.

Williams and Davis are accused of assaulting a jailer on Oct. 8, 2023.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, as the jailer opened up a cell to hand Davis and Williams a trash bin, they rushed out of the cell and punched him in the head. Both allegedly continued to kick and punch the jailer after he fell to the ground.

One of the suspects also took the victim’s radio and threw it out of the jailer’s reach before other corrections guards responded to the scene.

Court documents state the jailer suffered a broken nose, a concussion, and various leg injuries.

Davis was behind bars in a different assault case, while Williams was behind bars in a murder case, per court documents.