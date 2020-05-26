Two men charged in Cedar Hill car theft, hit ‘n run

Matthew Carver and Brandon VanDoren

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Two St. Louis men remain jailed on several charges in connection with a car theft in Cedar Hill that led to a hit and run.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on the evening of May 20 at the Moto Mart gas station in the 8400 block of Local Hillsboro Road.

Two men, identified as Matthew Carver and Brandon VanDoren, were driving a stolen 2013 Dodge Dart when they pulled into the gas station.

Bissell said VanDoren got out of the Dart and into a 2007 Saturn Aura that was in the parking lot. Carver and VanDoren left the parking lot in both vehicles, striking the owner of the Aura in the process.

A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy noticed the Dodge and Saturn moments later and began a pursuit, which ended when Carver lost control and crashed at the on-ramp from Highway M to northbound Interstate 55. Carver tried to escape on foot but was caught by deputies following a brief struggle.

VanDoren continued onto northbound I-55. He was arrested the following morning in St. Louis County, Bissell said.

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Carver with accessory to robbery, resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death, leaving the scene of an accident – property damage exceeding $1,000, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid), and driving while intoxicated.

Prosecutors charged VanDoren with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, leaving the scene of an accident – physical injury, and resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death.

Both Carver and VanDoren are being held at Jefferson County Jail without bond.