Two men found dead inside car in Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a pair of suspicious deaths Thursday after the bodies of two men were found inside a car.

According to Sgt. Keith Barrett, a police spokesman, officers responded to the 4500 block of Aldine Avenue, located in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Barrett said police found the men inside the vehicle just before 2:40 p.m. The men had suffered several puncture wounds and were declared dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.