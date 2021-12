LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) has identified the two people who died in yesterday’s head-on crash on Highway 47 near Highway U.

Officials say Matthew O’Donnell, 46, of Ballwin and Danny Smith, 59, of Troy both died in the crash.

The MHP report says O’Donnell was traveling north on Highway 47 when his car crossed the center line and hit Smith’s truck head-on.

Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.