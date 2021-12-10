Two men in critical condition after being shot in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two men were shot in north St. Louis County Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 12000 block of Bellefontaine Road. Police arrived on the scene around 4:10 p.m. and found a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital by ambulance, according to police.

A second man also was struck and was taken to an area hospital by car. Both victims are in critical, but stable condition.

St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons Detectives are investigating. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.