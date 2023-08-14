ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men were killed in a shootout inside a home in the 2900 block of Old Hanley Road early Monday morning. Police are calling the incident a double murder.

Officers were called to the home for a report of a shooting at around 1:50 a.m. They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that one man was shot by the suspect. A third person fired a gun, striking the suspect.

Call St. Louis County Police if you have any information about this crime. Speak with an investigator by calling 636-529-8210. Call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward.