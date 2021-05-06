Two men shot dead at St. Louis County apartment complex

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting at a north county apartment complex.

According to Officer Tracy Panus, a county police spokeswoman, the shooting took place around 5:40 p.m. at the Lackland Plaza Apartments, just off St. Charles Rock Road. County police officers responded to calls about a shooting. When they arrived at the complex, officers heard gunshots from inside an apartment.

Officers could not contact anyone inside the apartment so they set cordoned off the area and requested the county’s tactical unit for assistance, Panus said. The tactical unit could not get a hold of anyone in the apartment either.

Authorities eventually entered the apartment and found the bodies of two men, Panus said.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or—to remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward—call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.