ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot in a Downtown St. Louis parking garage Thursday evening. They escaped with their lives. An East St. Louis woman shot Wednesday was not so lucky.

Two men were on the third floor of the parking garage located at North 10th Street and St. Charles Thursday when they were approached by a man. He fired shots at them, striking one man in the arm and the other man in a leg. The suspect then walked out of the parking garage, across Washington Avenue, and out of sight.

Officers walking on patrol Thursday heard gunshots coming from the parking garage. The victims flagged down officers while they were on their way to the hospital. They told the officers that they did not know why they were targeted. They told officers that they don’t have any issues with anyone.

The victims arrived at the hospital. One of them is in critical condition.

Police describe the suspect as: Black Male, 20’s, dark complexion, thin build, mustache, approx. 5’8”, 130-150 lbs, wearing a black jacket with white writing and black pants.

A woman was shot and killed just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Marriott parking garage in downtown St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department identified the victim as Latatia Stewart, 56, of East St. Louis. She was killed inside a parking garage at North 9th Street outside her job in downtown St. Louis. Her family is asking for help to find the suspect.