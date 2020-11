ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a double shooting in a north city neighborhood.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. in the 5600 block of Hiller Place, located in Walnut Park West.

One victim was shot in the chest while the other suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victims were taken to a local hospital. There’s no word on either man’s condition.