PINE LAWN, Mo. – A gunman shot and killed two people Friday evening in Pine Lawn.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the case as a double homicide and looking for a vehicle of interest in the investigation.

The shooting unfolded in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Friday. Officers with the North County Police Cooperative responded to the area around that time. When they arrived, they found two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

None of the victims have been identified, and no suspect information is available at this time. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

A vehicle of interest is wanted in the investigation. The vehicle is described as a black 2011-2014 Dodge Charger with custom wheels and a red pinstripe on the side.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the case, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS or your nearest law enforcement agency.