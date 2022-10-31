ST. LOUIS – Two men remain hospitalized after being shot early Monday morning in downtown St. Louis.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue.
Officers were called to 14th Street and Washington for a shooting. As they canvassed the area, officers were notified of a call for service at a local hospital for two gunshot victims.
Police went to the hospital and met with the two victims, ages 30 and 27.
The victims told police they were in a vehicle at the intersection when a dark-colored truck pulled up along their driver’s side and somebody in the truck began shooting. The victims said they drove to the hospital for help.
The 30-year-old victim had been shot in his leg and arm, while the 27-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.
Police said the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.