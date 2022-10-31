ST. LOUIS – Two men remain hospitalized after being shot early Monday morning in downtown St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue.

Officers were called to 14th Street and Washington for a shooting. As they canvassed the area, officers were notified of a call for service at a local hospital for two gunshot victims.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police went to the hospital and met with the two victims, ages 30 and 27.

The victims told police they were in a vehicle at the intersection when a dark-colored truck pulled up along their driver’s side and somebody in the truck began shooting. The victims said they drove to the hospital for help.

The 30-year-old victim had been shot in his leg and arm, while the 27-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.