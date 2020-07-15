Two Missouri House staffers test positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Two employees in the Missouri House of Representatives have tested for the coronavirus.

Fox 2 reporter Emily Manley received word from the chief clerk Wednesday afternoon that the employees are self-quarantining at home and are not working at the Capitol.

In a letter to other House members and employees, the chief clerk’s office said there was a possibility of direct or indirect exposure to others before the two staffers were tested. The office is reaching out to anyone who came into direct contact with the individuals who tested positive and those workers are also quarantining at their homes.

The chief clerk is encouraging everyone working in the Capitol Building to wear a face mask in public areas and practice social distancing.

