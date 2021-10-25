Two Missouri Lottery millionaire tickets sold in Jackson County

Photo cropped, original included Cindy Hill, left, with her son Jason, daughter Jaiden, husband Mark Hill, second from right, and son Cody, right, laugh during the news conference, Friday, November 30, 2012, at North Platte High School in Dearborn, Missouri, after the family claimed $293,750,000 as co-winners in the Powerball lottery jackpot. (David Eulitt/Kansas City Star/MCT via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people who bought Missouri Lottery tickets in Jackson County are now millionaires after Saturday night’s drawing.

A $2.4 million Lotto ticket with winning numbers 8, 10, 13, 22, 25 and 29, was sold at a Casey’s General Store in Grain Valley.

A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at Consentino’s Downtown Market in Kansas City. All 5 white-ball numbers were matched; 10, 30, 51, 57 and 63.

The winners will have 6 months to claim their prize and receive it in full or in installments, minus taxes.