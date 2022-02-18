Two Missouri lotto winners hit the same jackpot in separate cities

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two tickets matching all five numbers drawn in the February 4th Show Me Cash Drawing were sold at separate places in Missouri. One of the tickets was sold at the Quik Mart on Lackland Road in St. Louis County and the other was sold at the Kum & Go in Nixa, Missouri.

The $92,000 jackpot will be split between the winners because they both matched the winning number combination of 4, 5, 7, 38, and 39. The chances of that happening are astronomical.

It is not clear if both people were playing their own numbers or if one of them used the quick-pick option. The chances of one person hitting the Show Me Cash jackpot are one in 575,757.

The winner in St. Louis County claimed the prize at the lotto’s regional office on February 8. The Missouri Lottery did not say if the winner in Nixa has claimed their prize.

Missouri’s Show Me Cash jackpot starts at $50,000 and grows until someone wins. Tonight’s jackpot is $96,000 and drawings are nightly at around 9:00 pm.