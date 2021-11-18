Two MoDOT workers die after south St. Louis County collision

MEHLVILLE, Mo. – Two Missouri Department of Transportation workers are dead after a collision involving a MoDOT truck and another vehicle on Telegraph Road over I-255 in south St. Louis County. The crash happened at around 11:30 am. Several lanes of Telegraph Road are closed for the accident investigation.

The accident happened just before 11:30 am, according to Corporal Dallas Thompson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The MoDOT workers were re-striping a northbound lane.

The workers had flashing lights and orange caution cones behind their truck to warn other vehicles about the traffic disruption. Someone driving a black sports car drove through the cones and hit three MoDOT workers.

Two of the workers died after the accident. One victim is a man and the other is a woman. The third worker, who is a man, has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the black sports car stopped at the scene. He has been taken to the hospital to be checked out. But, Thompson says he appeared to be OK.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers are headed to the hospital to get a statement from the man.

This is a breaking news story. More information is still coming into our newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.