SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two women from Springfield have pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge after participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.

Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer, both 34, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Their sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 19.

Court documents say the women admitted to being inside the Capitol and walking around for about 12 minutes before they were left.

So far, 22 Missourians have been charged with participating in the riot. Hentschel and Pryer are the 12th and 13th to plead guilty.