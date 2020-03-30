Two new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s are the latest cases of coronavirus to be reported in Jefferson County, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 23.

The health department is working to get a hold of anyone who may have come into contact with the patients.

Residents who show symptoms or have questions should call the Missouri State Hotline at 877-435-8411 or the Mercy Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500. For more information, visit the Jefferson County Health Department online at www.jeffcohealth.org/coronavirus-covid19.