ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway into separate shootings Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis.

The shootings happened about an hour apart from one another in the Baden and Kingshighway West neighborhoods. A teenager was hurt in the first shooting, and a man was shot at Schnucks after that.

Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting at a Schnucks in the 3400 block of Union Boulevard. The man suffered undisclosed injuries.

“We are aware of the incident and are cooperating with the St. Louis Police Department and assisting them as they investigate,” a Schnucks spokesperson tells FOX 2.

One hour earlier, a teenager was shot in the 8700 block of Jordan Avenue. The teen suffered a gunshot wound to his neck, but was conscious when officers arrived. Police have not disclosed any potential connections to the shootings.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling both investigations. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story mentioned the victims were relatives, though FOX 2 has updated the story based on information from police.