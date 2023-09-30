Phelps County – The Sheriff’s Office reported this morning, that two inmates escaped from the Phelps County Jail, September 29. One of them has since turned himself in.

Inmates Steven Timothy Scott and Jonathan Eugene Schmidt O’Dell both managed to escape from the jail, with Scott later turning himself to authorities.

Schmidt O’Dell is described as a 33-year-old white male. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs. At the time of his booking, he had brown hair, blue eyes, and a full beard; however, he may have shaved his beard to alter his appearance.

He was last seen wearing a maroon-colored shirt bearing the Phelps County logo and brown slacks with a tan stripe. It’s important to note that Schmidt O’Dell should be considered dangerous and is currently detained on multiple weapons charges.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jonathan O’Dell, call 9-1-1 immediately. As for Scott, charges related to his escape from custody will go through the Phelps County Prosecutor’s Office.