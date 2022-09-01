Two officers were treated at a hospital after being exposed to unknown chemicals Wednesday evening during a disturbance call.

Police responded to the QuikTrip at 904 S. Vandeventer Ave. around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Two officers detected an unidentified chemical odor emitting from the women’s restroom inside the QuikTrip.

The responding officers, both with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, quickly advised of breathing difficulties and headaches. They were sent to a hospital for treatment and their exact condition is unknown.

The St. Louis Fire Department also responded to the QuikTrip location, but was unable to detect the presence of a hazardous material.

Additional details are limited. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.