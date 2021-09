ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis Police officers were injured just after midnight Tuesday in a crash with a stolen car.

That stolen car and police car crashed on Virginia Avenue near Winnebago Street in south St. Louis. One officer was hurt in the crash.

The other officer was injured while arresting the man and woman in the stolen car.

Just after midnight at Virginia/ Winnebago

Stolen vehicle flying out of alley and hit police car Virginia just south of Winnebago in the alley

male and female in stolen car (both arrested)

2 officers in cruiser one was injured during crash. 2nd injured taken suspect into custody pic.twitter.com/1aHwWqR4S7 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 21, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.