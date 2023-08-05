ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating two shootings that happened overnight in south St. Louis. Around 11:30 last night, a man was shot in the arm on South Grand near Habitat For Humanity. Then, just after 3 this morning, a man got shot in the leg in the Holly Hills neighborhood. It’s about two miles south of the first shooting. Both men were taken to the hospital. The shootings don’t appear to be connected. It’s unclear if any suspects are in custody.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction