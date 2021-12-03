Two Pacific teenagers charged with murder of Eureka High School student

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Two 16-year-olds from Pacific are charged with the murder of 18-year-old Kiley Kennedy. She was a senior at Eureka High School, set to graduate in the spring.

Kennedy’s body was found in the area of Highway 100 and Country Aire Lane Wednesday around 7:00 a.m.

Lt. Tom Wilkison said during an afternoon press conference that the victim was led to the location a few hours earlier by the two males. When Kennedy arrived there was an altercation over narcotics and money. Lt. Wilkison said she was shot once during the altercation.

Franklin County officials called the Major Case Squad for help. Thirty investigators were deployed to look into the case.

Lt. Wilkison says during the course of the investigation they identified persons of interest and were able to take the two teenagers into custody Thursday night.

Investigators discovered a 9 mm pistol believed to be used in the homicide at a residence in Pacific.

The teenagers are being held in a St. Charles County detention center and their names are not being released because they are juveniles.

Lt. Wilkison said the teenagers and victim did know each other but would not comment on the relationship.

The Major Case Squad also thanked the citizens that called into the tip line.

This is a developing story and we will have more information coming up on FOX2 News at 5.