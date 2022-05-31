LAKE OZARK, Mo. – An investigation is underway after shots were fired on the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark, Missouri late Monday night.

Police responded to a “shots fired” call around 11 p.m. Two people had been asked to leave an establishment and fired six rounds into the air as they left in a vehicle, according to police.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to property.

The suspect vehicle was located four hours later in Osage Beach. After further investigation, the two suspects were located in an apartment on Horseshoe Bend by the Camden County Sheriff’s Department.

The two suspects were taken into custody and a 9mm handgun, believed to be used in the shots fired call, was located.

The two suspects are being held at the Lake Ozark Police Department with charges pending.