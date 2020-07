ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A man and woman were found dead inside an apartment just off of eastbound Interstate 70 in St. Charles.

According to Lt. Tom Wilkinson, a spokesman for the St. Charles Police Department, the pair was discovered in an apartment in the 3300 block of Remington Boulevard.

Police are not releasing any additional details for the time being.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.