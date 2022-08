ST. LOUIS – Two people were shot and killed Monday.

The separate shootings happened within one hour of each other. This was in north and south St. Louis. The first shooting was around 4:00 p.m. Later that evening, a man was shot and killed near a gas station.

That shooting was on California Avenue near South Broadway in south St. Louis. No arrests have been made in either case.

