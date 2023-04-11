HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Two people were shot and killed during a disturbance at a Hazelwood home Tuesday night.

Chief Tim Burger for the Hazelwood Police Department said officers responded to shots being fired at a home on Latty Avenue and Berkridge Road around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, Burger said a man was in the street holding a gun. It’s unknown if shots were exchanged between the man and the officers. Burger said the witness claimed the man’s gun had discharged, and he had shot himself in the head. The man was taken to a nearby hospital. Officers later found two people shot inside the home. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Burger believed the victims and the man were related and lived together.

Police have not disclosed the identities of the victims. What led up to the shooting is also unknown at this time.

There were around 17 bullet casings on the scene. The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.