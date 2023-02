ST. LOUIS – Two people were shot in north St. Louis Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred at 6:32 p.m. in the 4000 block of Margaretta Avenue, which is located in the Penrose neighborhood. Police said they found a woman and a man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was not breathing, and the man was barely conscious.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.