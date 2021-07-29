Two people shot Thursday night in St. Louis, both in stable condition

ST. LOUIS – Two people were shot Thursday night in St. Louis where one was shot in the nose and another was shot in the back.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue.

A woman victim who was shot in the nose drove away from the scene and was later spotted by police in a vehicle. She was transported to an area hospital where she was reported as conscious, breathing, and in stable condition, according to police.

A man victim who was shot in the back also drove away from the scene to a firehouse station. He was transported to an area hospital where he was reported as conscious, breathing and in stable condition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information comes into the Fox 2 Newsroom.