ST. LOUIS – Two people were taken in an ambulance from the scene of a one-car crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 4:15 a.m. on Natural Bridge Avenue. It was closed for a time between Union Boulevard and Arlington Avenue.

The extent of the two people’s injuries is unknown at this time. It is also unknown what led up to the crash.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Mike Border was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.