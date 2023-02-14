ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help with information to identify two people wanted in a 2021 murder investigation.

Police shared several photos of a man and woman accused in the investigation. The murder dates back to Sept. 20, 2021.

Investigators say Demetrise Thomas, 2, suffered a gunshot wound to the torso around 1 a.m. that night in the 2000 block of Janette Drive. Thomas was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the case. If you have any information on the suspects or their whereabouts, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).