ST. LOUIS – Two men were killed Friday morning in south St. Louis’ Carondelet neighborhood.

The incident happened in the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the two men and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown at this time when exactly this shooting took place. It is also unknown what led up to the incident.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.