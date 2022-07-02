ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Sarah Street and CD Banks Avenue in the Vandeventer neighborhood.

Police say a man and a woman died in the shooting, but the circumstances leading up to their deaths are unknown. Authorities have not yet identified either of the victims or any potential suspects.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.