ST. LOUIS – Two people were shot and one has died after a shooting Saturday evening in St. Louis’ Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Gamble Street. Investigators say a 23-year-old man was fatally shot.

Police say the second victim was shot in the foot, though injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The age or gender of the other victim has not been disclosed.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the shooting. No suspect information is available at this time.

