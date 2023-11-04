ST. LOUIS – One man died and another suffered critical injuries from an overnight shooting in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Investigators say one victim was found deceased in a field. Another was found in a vacant lot near the 3500 block of Cass Avenue.

Police report that one man died in the shooting, but did not disclose his name or age. The second victim, a 20-year-old man, was rushed to a hospital and is currently in critical, but stable condition.

No suspect information is available at this time, and it’s unclear what might have led up to the shooting.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are handling this investigation. If you have any information relevant to the case, contact SLMPD at 315-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).