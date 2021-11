ST. LOUIS – A fight at a north St. Louis business early Wednesday morning led to a double shooting.

Police said a fight inside of Diana’s Royal Palace on Natural Bridge spilled out into the parking lot at approximately 12:45 a.m. That’s when two people were shot.

An ambulance took one victim to the hospital. The second victim showed up later at the hospital.

Several cars were damaged by bullets.

Two people shot outside of nightclub details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/RMgawZJJoE — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) November 10, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.