ST. LOUIS — Two people were shot during a large fight in Downtown St. Louis Sunday night. An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Olive at around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Witnesses say that there was a large fight between two groups of people. Several people were firing their weapons during the altercation.

The man is suffering from gunshot wounds to his feet. The woman was shot in both legs. They were taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

The gunfire struck several vehicles and a nearby apartment building. Police found many gun shell casings on the ground.