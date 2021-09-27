Two ‘Show Me Cash’ tickets worth $30,000 sold in St. Louis County

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The Missouri Lottery says that two tickets sold in Florissant matched all five numbers for the September 5th Missouri Lottery’s Show Me Cash drawing. The winning numbers on Sept. 5 were 8, 16, 21, 30, and 35.

The odds of matching all five numbers are around one in 575,757. The overall chances of winning anything in the game are around one in nine.

The jackpot for that evening was $60,000. The prize will be evenly split between the players.

One of the winning tickets was sold at the Halls Ferry Fuel & Food. The $30,000 prize was claimed at the Lottery’s St. Louis office on September 10.

The other ticket was sold at Dierbergs in Florissant. That prize has not yet been claimed.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 9:00 pm. Jackpots start at $50,000 and grow until won.