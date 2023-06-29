BRIDGETON, Mo – Investigations between local law enforcement led to the arrest of two sisters, who allegedly stole more than $50,000 in jewelry and other merchandise at the Kohl’s location in Bridgeton.

It’s something that has police dialing into trends they’re seeing in similar cases while finding effective ways to crack them.

The incident happened nearly a year and a half ago. A few short months later, Kohl’s moved most of their jewelry department to a completely different store, as well as online. As big of a heist as this was, it could be one of the reasons why the location decided to move their valuable, costly jewelry.

Now sisters Lawanda Felder, 29, and Marla King, 29, who police say committed the crimes, are getting ready for a court appearance.

“It was a high amount of theft from a retail store,” said Chief Mark Mossotti for Bridgeton Police Department.

It’s a place where many locals like Acacia Heldon shop at, but when she heard of the heist, she was shocked.

“That’s insane… I don’t know how they could have pulled that off,” she said.

Court documents obtained by FOX 2 state the 29-year-old sisters committed the acts together. According to King, a key to a jewelry case was given to them by a Kohl’s employee. They took a whopping $53,000 worth of merchandise.

“They take these matters seriously; they will hold them accountable,” Mossotti said.

Chesterfield police had been searching for one of the suspects, who they believe committed a series of similar acts in that area. After obtaining a search warrant for King’s home, they were able to find several pieces of the stolen jewelry, relating it to the suspects who were identified in the surveillance camera video.

Mossotti said police aren’t their only partners in cases like this, and they aren’t the only watchdogs.

“We’re working with our retail partners and catching them and holding them accountable,” he said.

Mossotti said the cohesion between parties is often necessary, especially to help them catch those who are committing acts like this.