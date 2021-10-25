Two small tornadoes hit Sedalia area; another confirmed outside Chillicothe, NWS says

SEDALIA, Mo. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that two small, EF-0 tornadoes hit the Sedalia area on Sunday night as storms moved through the area.

Two other tornados were confirmed just outside Chillicothe and Purdin, Missouri, the agency said.

The NWS said its preliminary survey indicates the first Sedalia tornado touched down at 4:57 p.m. Sunday, south-southeast of Sedalia near Covered Bridge Park.

Winds peaked at 80 mph, and this tornado, which was 50 yards wide, was on the ground for just under half a mile.

The second Sedalia tornado touched down at 4:59 p.m. along Highway 50 near Rissler Road. Like the other, winds peaked at 80 mph with this tornado, which was 50 yards wide. It’s path was 1.22 miles long, the NWS said.

The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado hit the Purdin area on Sunday from 4:31 p.m. to 5:18 p.m. Maximum winds were estimated at 120 mph.

The Purdin tornado, which was 150 yards wide, started in eastern Livingston County before crossing the county line into Linn County and moving through Purdin. The tornado was on the ground for 31.2 miles.

Another tornado was also confirmed around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in Livingston County, about 6 miles northwest of Chillicothe near the intersection of Highway 190 and County Road 525.

The NWS said this Chillicothe tornado was an EF-0, with peak winds at 80 mph. It was on the ground for about 0.3 miles.

Fortunately, no one was injured or killed in any of these storms.

The National Weather Service is still surveying storm damage in north-central Missouri, northeast Kansas, and northwest Missouri to determine if any other tornadoes touched down in these areas.