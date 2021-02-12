Two Springfield men involved in Capitol riots surrender to the FBI

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Two men from Springfield self-surrendered themselves to the FBI Friday.

According to a press release from the FBI, the men surrendered to FBI Agents pursuant to arrest warrants issued by the United States Court District of Columbia.

Michael Aaron Quick was arrested on federal charges of Restricted Buildings or Grounds; Unlawful Activities on Capitol Grounds; Disorderly Conduct; Parading and Demonstrating in the Capitol Building.

Stephen Brian Quick was arrested on federal charges of Restricted Buildings or Grounds; Unlawful Activities on Capitol Grounds; Disorderly Conduct; Parading and Demonstrating in the Capitol Building.

