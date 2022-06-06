ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – You will need to prove that you live in St. Charles County in order to use the Wapelhorst and Blanchette Aquatic Facilities. A Facebook post from the St. Charles Parks & Recreation Department says that the change is because they can’t get enough people to staff the facilities. The number of people allowed to visit depends on the number of employees.

Guests will need to show an ID to prove they live in the following zip codes: 63301, 63303, 63304, 63373, 63376, and 63386. Season pass holders will not be affected by the new residency requirement.

The changes are expected to be temporary as they hire and train more lifeguards.