ST. LOUIS – Where are the best places to work in the United States? Business magazine Fortune says two of the Top 100 such companies are in the St. Louis area.

World Wide Technology and Edward Jones were recognized among Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” list, which was released earlier this week.

World Wide Technology, headquartered in Maryland Heights, ranked 19th in the list. Edward Jones, headquartered in Des Peres, ranked 62nd.

The rankings are based on survey responses from more than 1.3 million workers nationwide. Fortune’s business partner “Great Place to Work”, is” collected data used in the rankings.

Many of the companies recognized have high worker retention rate, low turnover and good benefits. Technology company Cisco was named the top company to work for in the latest rankings.