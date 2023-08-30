ST. LOUIS – Two institutions in the City of St. Louis lead a new list ranking the best public high schools in Missouri.

US News and World Report released its annual rankings of the best high schools in the nation earlier this week. The rankings also break down the best high schools in each state.

For Missouri, the top two schools recognized are both in the Saint Louis Public Schools district. That includes Metro Academic and Classical High School at the top and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience as the runner-up.

“It’s a big day for SLPS! We now have the TOP TWO HIGH SCHOOLS IN MISSOURI!” the district replied in response to the rankings via Twitter.

High schools in the St. Louis and Kansas City metros dominated the top of the list. Seven of the Top 10 were located either in St. Louis City or St. Louis County.

The US News and World Report’s Top 10 high schools in Missouri (in order) include:

Metro Academic and Classical High School – St. Louis City Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience – St. Louis City Ladue Horton Watkins High School – Ladue Clayton High School – Clayton Kirkwood Sr. High School – Kirkwood Ewing Marion Kauffman High School – Kansas City Lincoln College Preparatory – Kansas City Park Hill High School – Kansas City Lafayette Sr. High School – Wildwood Parkway West High School – Ballwin

Ladue Horton Watkins High School was named at the top of Missouri’s rankings last year and still deemed among the Top 50 in the United States.

Schools were evaluated and ranked based on a variety of criteria, including standardized test scores, parent and student surveys, extracurricular activities, and indicators of teacher quality.