Two St. Louis County preschool teachers test positive for COVID-19

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Two more teachers at a Creve Coeur area preschool tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Deutsch Early Childhood Center at Congregation Temple Israel sent an email to parents Sunday night to inform them of this new development.

In total, four teachers have contracted COVID-19, as well as a parent of a Temple Israel student.

The parent is recovering at home, according to the school. One of the newly positive teachers is self-quarantining at home. The other teacher is no longer symptomatic.